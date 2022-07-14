RubberDucks can't hold ninth-inning lead in loss to Baysox

Baysox 6, RubberDucks 5

Another game, another blown lead for the visiting Ducks as they lost in walk-off fashion to the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ducks (44-37) grabbed a late 5-4 lead on a two-out, two-run single by Jhonkensy Noel in the top of the ninth inning. However, Carlos Vargas (1-2) could not get through a full second inning of relief before giving up a two-out, two-run double to J.D. Mundy to end the game.

Jose Tena continued his onslaught at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Micah Pries ripped his 16th double of the year and added a run and George Valera slapped a one-run single.