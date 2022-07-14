ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Serving up new Blue Bell flavors for National Ice Cream Month and National Hot Dog Day with Dog Haus

 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the tasty show!

We’re getting ready for National Hot Dog day, next Wednesday, July 20th. Dog Haus is LIVE in studio with details on how you can get a FREE hot dog to celebrate!

Plus, you scream, I scream, we all scream for Blue Bell Ice Cream! Just in time for National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is releasing new flavors and announcing them LIVE on Houston Happens. We’ve got the “scoop”.

Speaking of ice cream, some kids are getting tickets for ice cream from police, after being busted for being good!

That and more on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Chron.com

Where to get your fix of New York foods in Houston

As a former New York City resident who has since returned to my roots in Houston, I sometimes find myself yearning for a really good bagel, or a gooey bacon, egg and cheese. Thankfully, Houston's food scene is large, diverse and welcoming, which makes it easier to scratch that itch when I'm chasing a nostalgic moment or just on the hunt for a great bite. While this list is not the definitive primer to all New York-style foods and restaurants in Houston, these are the spots that work for me when I'm craving a taste of the Big Apple.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Spice up your next meal at must-try Indian restaurants in Greater Houston

Savor the rich spices and flavors of dishes on display at our picks for Indian, Pakistani, and fusion restaurants across Greater Houston. From traditional thali platters to wildly inventive twists on familiar Indian fare, Houston is home to a wide array of takes on the subcontinent’s region with dishes that are as diverse as the cultures that inspire them.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Special Pals animal shelter to celebrate 43rd anniversary, participates in July rescue events

Special Pals offers adoptions, fosters, a low cost clinic and rescue boarding to cats and dogs in the area. (Courtesy Pexels) Special Pals, an animal rescue resource center located at 3830 Greenhouse Road, Houston—near the border of Katy and Cypress—will celebrate its 43rd anniversary in August. The nonprofit animal shelter offers multiple services, such as adoptions, a low-cost clinic, fosters and rescue boarding.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Houston’s essential ice cream shops

HOUSTON – Whenever the ice cream cravings kick in, consider venturing to one of Houston’s many delicious scoop shops. Aqua S: At this soft-serve franchise, you can snag a swirl of soft serve in flavors like black vanilla, horchata or coconut then pile it high with cotton candy, toasted marshmallows, pop rocks, popcorn and more. 9889 Bellaire Blvd D232, Houston, TX 77036, (281) 501-3220, aquas.us.com.
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens LIVE at Comicpalooza

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. Join her as she’s live at Comicpalooza! The pop-culture spectacle makes its anticipated return to the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB) this weekend Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17. Festivities will kick-off […]
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
