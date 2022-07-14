ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Urges Africa To Swap Commodities For Tech

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The UN's trade body on Thursday said African economies were vulnerable to a triple shock as it urged governments to pave the way for tech startups that would ease dependence on commodities. "A recent analysis by the UN Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, which analyses...

