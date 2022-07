FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The weekend will feature a bit of everything weatherwise. A series of low pressure systems will move through the area and bring the threat of a few showers and even a thunderstorm mainly in the afternoons. In between the showers, limited sun and dry weather is also possible. So while the weekend won’t be a rain out, it won’t be perfect either. Overall the best chance of showers and storms will be Sunday afternoon and early evening.

