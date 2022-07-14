ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Planning, Development to host public meeting on community center status

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department will host a public meeting at 6:00pm Thursday pertaining to the Fairfield East Community Center.

A public meeting of the City of Huntington’s Planning and Development Department will be held at the Fairfield East Community Center on Thursday, July 14 to solicit input from members of the community, as well as organizations, regarding how they would like to see the center utilized in the future.

The status of the center, as well as sources for funding, will be discussed with Planning and Development staff. The department will be looking for feedback on programming which might be beneficial for the center and the fulfillment of the center’s mission.

More information can be obtained by contacting City of Huntington Community Development Specialist Ben Newhouse at newhouseb@huntingtonwv.gov.

