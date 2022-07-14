ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David Ornstein: Manchester United In Agreement With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

By Soumyajit Roy
 2 days ago

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona over the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, claims a report from the highly reliable journalist David Ornstein of the Athletic.

United have been in talks with the Catalan club for over two months since they first opened direct talks in May, but haven't been able to reach a successful conclusion in all this time.

But that situation may have changed, according to the Athletic's chief football correspondent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgtzK_0gfUQvix00
IMAGO / ANP

According to his report, United have now reached an agreement with their Spanish counterparts that will see them pay a guaranteed fee of €75 million (£63 million, $75 million) for the Dutch international.

The deal also has add-ons included in it which are worth €10 million (£8.47 million, $10 million), and thereby can take the total sum to €85 million.

As per the info given in the report, the Old Trafford club will now have to convince De Jong to make the switch to the Premier League giants and personal terms still need to be agreed with his representatives.

It's also been stated that 'De Jong is owed a deferred salary payment worth €17 million from Barcelona which is still stalling the deal'.

United Transfer Room

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Happy With 'Really Good' Win Against Melbourne Victory

Erik Ten Hag was happy with his team's 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory in Manchester United's pre season tour of Australia, calling the way his team played "Really good". Despite a set back in the first half as The Red Devils went one goal down, goals from Antony Martial and Scott Mctominay put United back in the lead. Two more came in the second half from Marcus Rashford and an own goal from a Tahith Chong cross.
