Khloé & Tristan Are Having Baby No. 2 Via Surrogacy

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter watching the ups-and-downs on Season 1 of The Kardashians, it was unclear what to make of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship; however, on July 14, a representative for Khloé confirmed to Elite Daily that she and Tristan are expanding their family. They’re already parents to 4-year-old, True...

www.elitedaily.com

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Steps Out In $2,400 Tracksuit After Khloe & Tristan’s Baby News Is Revealed

Kim Kardashian always manages to make anything look cool and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in NYC on July 13. The 41-year-old rocked a navy blue Balenciaga tracksuit that cost a whopping $2,400 and she accessorized with oversized sunglasses and sneakers. Earlier that same day, news broke that her sister Khloe, and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together via surrogate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Tristan Thompson
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Maralee Nichols Is ‘Focused’ on Son Theo Amid Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s Baby News

Putting her son first. Maralee Nichols isn’t spending time worrying about Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s recent baby news, a source reveals to Us Weekly. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” the insider tells Us about Nichols, 31, who shares the 7-month-old baby boy with Thompson, 31. The source also notes that the fitness instructor is making “navigating motherhood as a single mom” her main priority and is not “surprised” that Thompson is expanding his brood.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ In Her New Relationship,’ Says She’s ‘Done’ With Tristan Thompson

Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogacy#Nba#Khlo Tristan Are#Elite Daily#Tmz#Kardashians
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Why Khloe Kardashian Wanted To Have Another Baby With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian, 38, had high hopes for the future of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 31, when their second baby was conceived via-surrogate last November, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Although the NBA player had previously cheated on her multiple times, she believed the blessing of a new baby would help them recover from his betrayal. “When Khloe and Tristan decided to have a second child together, Khloe did it with the hopes that it would fix all the damage that was done in the past,” the source reveals.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Maralee Nichols Seemingly Unfazed By Tristan Thompson Welcoming Second Child With Khloé Kardashian

Maralee Nichols was definitely not as shocked as the rest of the world that Tristan Thompson will be welcoming a second child via surrogate with ex Khloé Kardashian. The mother of the NBA star's son Theo, who was conceived while Thompson was still in a relationship with The Kardashians star, has been solely concerned with their baby boy despite his impending sibling. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” an insider dished to Us Weekly adding that “navigating motherhood as a single mom” is her main priority right now.KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN & TRISTAN THOMPSON HAVE NOT SPOKEN SINCE DECEMBER, 'THE KARDASHIANS' STAR...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson’s Dating History: From Khloe Kardashian to Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson's dating life has made headlines over the years, and not only because of his high-profile relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The athlete dated Jordan Craig from 2014 until 2016. Following their split, Craig discovered she was expecting a child. The exes welcomed son Prince in December 2016. Us Weekly confirmed that the professional basketball […]
CELEBRITIES

