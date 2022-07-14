ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State releases application for retail cannabis dispensaries

By Pat Giblin
ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has released its final regulations and the application for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses.

The regulations and draft application will be considered today at the Cannabis Control Board’s July meeting.

New York State’s goal is to have legal adult-use retail dispensaries owned and operated by individuals with strong business backgrounds. These businesses will make the first sales of legal marijuana in New York with products grown by New York State farmers. Sales are set to begin by the end of 2022.

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

“After our review of more than 600 public comments, the regulations and applications for CAURD licenses are ready for final consideration by the Board as we work to chart a new course for how cannabis markets can be established with equity and inclusivity at the forefront,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management. “I’m immensely proud of the work my team is doing to craft thoughtful regulations for a new industry. We’re doing this faster than expected, and we’re doing this the right way.”

According to the office, the application for a CUARD license requires applicants to submit materials proving a qualifying cannabis-related offense including supporting details and documentation for the applicant’s business, financial disclosures, and other basic information. You can view the application draft here .

The meeting will be held today at 11 a.m. and can be live streamed on the Cannabis Control Board Website. You can view all regulations being considered by clicking this link: Cannabis Control Board Meetings .

