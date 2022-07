The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Jacksons Gap Police Department are seeking the public’s help in investigating a Saturday shooting. The shooting left four people injured, one of whom, 15-years old, remains in critical condition in Children’s Hospital. Three other victims sustained minor injuries. The victims were part of more than 200 people gathered for ‘Gap Day’ organized by residents on Manoy Drive.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO