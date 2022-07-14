House passes Slotkin’s veteran burn pit exposure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – A new bill aids American veterans exposed to toxic materials from burn pits.

The House of Representatives passed the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition act Wednesday night. The bipartisan bill was introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin .

By formally recognizing the health impacts of burn pits, Slotkin’s bill is set to remove the burden of proof from veterans and require the VA to perform a medical examination to determine if exposure is linked to a veteran’s particular ailment.

An Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, April 28, 2011. The House has approved a significant expansion of health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Simon Klingert, File)

The bill, which Slotkin led with Rep. Peter Meijer, was included in the Honoring our PACT Act – a package of legislation that will address veteran toxic exposure and is expected to be signed into law by President Biden.

Slotkin, a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, lived near burn pits on her three tours of Iraq as a CIA officer.

“This is one of the most important pieces of legislation I’ve worked on in three and a half years in congress,” Slotkin said. “Burn pits are the Agent Orange of the 9/11 generation of veterans, and this landmark bill on toxic exposure will help more than 3.5 million more American veterans access the treatment and benefits they earned during their service.”

