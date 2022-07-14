ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Ups and Downs of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reviewing Season 4 of 'Stranger...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

What to Remember Before ‘Virgin River’ Season 4

Virgin River revealed one jaw-dropping bombshell after another in its Season 3 finale, making viewers eager to find out what’s next for the small town. Almost a year later, Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, July 20, and, if the trailer is any indication, will deliver more of the soapy romance and gasp-worthy drama that we’ve grown to love.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Stranger Things 4 scores 13 Emmy nominations, but actors are snubbed

Stranger Things season 4 earned an impressive amount of Emmy nominations — just none for the actors. Netflix's mega hit scored a whopping 13 nominations, including the biggie for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as a slew of technical nods. At the same time, stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink (the clear standout of the fourth season) remained snubbed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Stephen Douglas
Person
Kate Bush
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Falls By 113 Million Hours Watched After First Full Week of Availability But Stays at No. 1

Click here to read the full article. Season 4 of “Stranger Things” was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10, the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2. This marks a drop in 113 million hours compared to the week of June 27-July 3, when the series was watched for 301.3 million hours — and made Season 4 Netflix’s first English-language title to cross 1 billion hours watched total — even though Volume 2 was only available for the last three days of the window. The decrease in viewership indicates...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Just Dropped a Bombshell That Could Reunite Sami and EJ — Unless [Spoiler] Plays Dirty!

Suddenly, the truth about Sami’s kidnapping isn’t the biggest secret on the canvas!. Evan wasn’t the only one shocked when Orpheus closed out the June 28 episode of Days of Our Lives by pronouncing that his son was the true father of Jan’s baby. You know, the one that she and Shawn supposedly conceived with an assist from the devil. The one that drove a wedge between Belle and her husband even as it pushed her directly into EJ’s arms.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Duffer Brothers#Jock
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Does Season 20 Hold for Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee?

Fans who watch NCIS know that Special Agent Timothy McGee, played by Sean Murray, has a lot to do at different times. There have been some important storylines involving McGee. He’s been a close confidant of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. But Gibbs isn’t around anymore with Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, taking the lead role on the team. Still, it feels like McGee could use a big-time storyline involving just him.
TV SERIES
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Major Season 20 Update

Season 19 of NCIS was rough for fans and cast members alike. The previous season saw the departure of longtime star Emily Wickersham and the early episodes of season 19 bid goodbye to cast mainstay Mark Harmon. So, when NCIS was renewed for its 20th season amid mass uncertainty, fans collectively shared a sigh of relief. Now, we can breathe even easier. On Thursday, the CBS drama’s social media pages officially confirmed that NCIS is back in business; production for season 20 is now a go. Check out the post below.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Is Young & Restless’ Nick Leaving Genoa City?

We didn’t even want to think about the possibility of Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless. But when spoilers for next week revealed that Nick will be contemplating a change of scenery, we couldn’t help but get worried. Could the actor be leaving the show, and his character, Genoa City?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: This Star Also Featured in ‘Criminal Minds’ For Multiple Seasons

One of our favorite things about procedural dramas is the way certain stars feature in multiple series. For example, before Jason Beghe became iconic on Chicago PD as Sergeant Hank Voight, he actually appeared as a suspect during a season eight episode of NCIS. Similarly, another Chicago PD star once appeared in multiple episodes of the thriller series, Criminal Minds.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
CBS New York

"Young & Restless" star Christian Le Blanc now on stage

NEW YORK -- An actor many regular CBS viewers are very familiar with is making the leap from daytime television drama to an Off-Broadway stage.Christian Le Blanc is on stage in New York City, on a short summer break from his three-decades-long run on "The Young and the Restless."He's Michael on the daytime drama, but now, he is "Big Daddy" in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Tennessee Williams' masterpiece play soaked in alcohol, deception and sexual tension.The original production opened on Broadway in 1955 and won the Pulitzer Pride. The last Broadway revival of it was in 2013 and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spoilertv.com

FBI: Most Wanted - Season 3 - Review

The second installment of the FBI series, FBI: Most Wanted, wrapped up its third season back in May. The season continued to follow the Fugitive Task Force taking on "ripped from the headlines" cases, including a mass shooting in a mall. Season 3 of the hit CBS drama had a carousel of casting changes with the biggest being Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix and Kellan Lutz as Ken Crosby exiting the show. Their departures allowed for new characters, Remy Scott and Kristin Gaines, played by Dylan McDermott and Alexa Davalos respectively, to enter the show.
TV SERIES
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy