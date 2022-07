While Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation designating a long list of public places in New York as gun-free zones, it isn't likely to be the final word on the issue. The restrictions are the state government's response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down New York’s strict framework for issuing concealed-carry handgun permits. The ruling will make it easier for licensed owners in New York and a half-dozen states with similar laws to get carry permits.

