Loveland, Ohio – A micro-brewery and tap room are being proposed for property along the Loveland Madeira Road leading out of Loveland. A “conditional use” application was submitted to the Loveland Planning and Zoning Commission on June 21 from DVDREAL,LCC. The existing zoning for the property according to the applicant is for “commercial” use. The applicant is Dana Depenbrock. The proposal is for the location of Johnny’s Car Wash at 1555 Loveland Madeira Road.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO