The drive to the Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania provides an apt prelude to a nature-soaked visit of the region. The GPS from my home in Richmond, Virginia, took us through scenic backroads, dotted with houses and painted with forests, fields, and soul-restoring views. The two-lane thoroughfares through this part of the Allegheny Mountains set an easy-going pace for an escape to the hills.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO