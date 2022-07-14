ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Walmart recalling bicycle helmets for not complying with safety standard

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8HwZ_0gfUMStU00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A product that was offered as a replacement for a March bicycle helmet recall is now finding itself the subject of a recall.

On Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Tony Hawk Silver Helmets are being recalled. The recall comes after they were found to not be in compliance with positional stability and retention system requirements. This means they can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing risks of head injury.

The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside of the helmet. They have a white warning label on the inside of the helmet with item number AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usk7k_0gfUMStU00
    Recalled Sakar Tony Hawk Silver Helmet
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDOAc_0gfUMStU00
    Location of warning label with Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL printed on top right corner
Photos//CPSC

The CPSC said the helmets were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $30. They were also provided as replacements for Sarkar Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets in March.

Anyone with the recalled helmets should stop using them and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a $40 Walmart gift card. Sakar is contacting people who got the helmet as a remedy for the prior recall.

Anyone with questions can contact Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime or email support@sakar.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Benton County man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
FOX59

Seymour woman pleads guilty to deadly Owen County hit-and-run

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in 2020. The Owen County Prosecutor said Brandi Burke pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. This comes after an investigation into the death of Kirk Kindred.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS — The four bodies pulled from a pond on the southwest of Indianapolis Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Helmet#Warning Label#Silver#Vehicles#Cpsc#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
FOOD SAFETY
FOX59

4 arrested by ISP in Lawrence County drug investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested four people in a drug bust that was prompted by a police K-9 finding a used syringe with drug residue during a traffic stop. Police say the traffic stop was made by an ISP sergeant who pulled over 29-year-old Dylan Meadows...
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kitchn

A Popular Florida-Based Ice Cream Brand Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak

You know you have a real problem when some of your favorite foods are causing people to get sick. We’ve seen it recently with the recall of Jif peanut butter products, and now — after an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other Florida health organizations — it has been announced that there is a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak, in which almost two dozen people have gotten sick.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy