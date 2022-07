Four years ago, a group of scientists discovered something interesting about amphibians — they can often viably reproduce across species lines in ways other types of animals cannot. There are a host of reasons for this, and, in the case of certain species of frogs, which parent comes from which species plays a massive role. But it’s one thing to breed frogs or toads as part of an experiment and another thing to see see that same principle play out in the wild.

