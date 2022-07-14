ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Look: D'Andre Swift Goes Beast Mode in Workout

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMccL_0gfUKuU800

Lions running backs coach Duce Staley jokingly attempted to downplay the new physique of third-year running back D'Andre Swift.

At organized team activities, it was noticeable just how much the 23-year-old running back had bulked up since the end of the 2021 NFL season.

In his first two seasons, Swift demonstrated his playmaking ability, especially coming out of the backfield in the passing game. But, he has yet to avoid missing practice time and game action.

In 2021, he secured more than 15 carries in just one game (33 carries for 130 yards against Pittsburgh).

Taking the challenge of Staley seriously, Swift has committed to bulking up this offseason, in an effort to avoid injuries that have cost him playing time in the past.

Scroll to Continue

"There's no doubt he makes us better, he's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands and we're going to use him as such," new Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said.

The challenge was made by the coaching staff to do anything possible to ensure injuries are prevented.

"Playing running back, you’re going to take your fair share of hits. You’re going to give some, too," Staley said. ",So you’ve just got to make sure you’re protecting yourself when it’s time to protect yourself, and there are going to be times where you’ve got to put it out there.”

In a recent workout posted online, Swift is observed lifting well over 300 pounds.

It is apparent the apple does not fall too far from the tree, as Swift's father went viral a couple of years ago when his strong physique was posted online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to finally get past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022. While Dak Prescott undoubtedly needs to have a big year, Ezekiel Elliott also must be more productive in the Cowboys backfield. Remember, Zeke was one of the running backs in the game in his early years in […] The post Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beast Mode#American Football
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Kansas City Chiefs roster in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have a deep roster, but these two studs might just steal the show this coming season. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will look out for many marquee players for the 2022 season. Foremost among them is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. At the same time, we eagerly anticipate the development of young stars like offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith and linebacker Nick Bolton. Nobody can blame the Chiefs’ fan base for being excited.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy