Enes Kanter Freedom rips LeBron James over Brittney Griner comments: ‘Free to leave’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 2 days ago

Enes Kanter Freedom laid into LeBron James in a fiery tweet on Tuesday over the Lakers star’s recent comments about WNBA champion Brittney Griner, who is currently detained in Russia on drug charges.

In a new trailer for the July 15 episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop,” James said that Griner has been in Russia for “over 110 days” and questioned “How could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”

James, 37, then took to Twitter to say he “wasn’t knocking our beautiful country.”

Freedom, a native of Turkey who has been critical of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, responded to James’ tweet and accused him of “taking [his] freedom for granted.”

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back,” Freedom wrote in a quote tweet. “You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted.”

Griner, 31, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after the Russian Federal Customs Service claimed it found hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. She was arrested a week before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Griner, whose trial is ongoing, pleaded guilty last week and faces a possible 10-year sentence. Reuters reported that the former No. 1 overall pick and eight-time WNBA All-Star appeared back in court on Thursday.

“I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote in a recent letter to President Biden. “Please don’t forget about me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIeiI_0gfUKoR000
Brittney Griner (c.) arrives to a hearing in Russia on June 27, 2022.

Griner’s wife Cherelle revealed in a post on Instagram last week that she had received a call from President Biden and Vice President Harris regarding the situation.

This wasn’t the first time Freedom, 30, publicly called out James about matters outside the game of basketball.

Last November, Freedom offered to “educate” James on human rights violations in China, after he had been critical of James and Nike for not speaking up about the subject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nICET_0gfUKoR000
LeBron James (6) and Enes Kanter Freedom (13) playing against each other on Nov. 19, 2021.

Earlier this month, Freedom said he believes the NBA wants him to retire due to his political outspokenness.

Freedom, who changed his name after becoming a US citizen in November, played 35 games with the Celtics last season, averaging 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, before being traded to Houston and subsequently waived.

