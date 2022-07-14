ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big tournaments mean big money for Central IL

By Peoria, IL, USA 102.7 Super Hits
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. — Over the next two weeks, three major sports tournaments are coming to the Peoria area. Louisville Slugger Sports Complex is hosting the JP Sports World Series Baseball Tournament and the USSSA Great Lakes National Softball Championship. But, that’s not...

Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: BBQ throwdown

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Things were heating up in Eureka, more than 35 teams across the nation are competing in the Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown Friday night. Friday was the first competition before the judges, with a focus on turkey and ribs. The owner of Smoking Ghost Barbecue, Paul...
EUREKA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria payment portal being upgraded this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. — The city of Peoria’s online payment portal for Stormwater Utility bills will undergo a system update on Saturday, July 16. Following the update, those who currently pay their bills online will need to re-register with the same email address they currently use to access their account information.
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Illinois State’s Ryan Cermak’s MLB Draft dreams to soon come true

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This year’s MLB Draft is rapidly approaching and for Illinois State’s Ryan Cermak, not only could his dream big league dream be coming true, he could become the highest drafted player in program history. “My first word was ball,” Cermak said. “I...
NORMAL, IL
Fair Time Arrives in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Heart of Illinois Fair is coming back to Peoria. The fair kicks off next week at Expo Gardens in the northwest part of the city. As usual, the fair will include carnival rides, a circus, and a celebrity swine show--where local, Peoria celebrities will show off pigs.
Pekin’s summer concert series is back

PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin kicks off its summer concert series this weekend with music, food and vendors. The Downtown Music Concert Series gets underway Friday evening with music from 5-11 p.m. on Court Street, featuring Stone Cold Cowboys. Mayor Mark Luft says, “We are excited for the return of...
PEKIN, IL
WCIA

Sweet and fruity–the most popular soda in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA)–Whether you call it soda, pop, a soft drink—almost everyone has a go to soda. There is of course the debate between which is better–Coke or Pepsi, but neither win for the most popular soft drink in Illinois said Eat This Not That. In a world...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Winning wineries announced in Illinois wine competition

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Bloomington roads set for big project in 2024

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A major road project in Bloomington has a green light, and plenty of interest, based on a meeting held Wednesday night. IDOT held a public info session tonight at Bloomington junior high. At least 100 people were there for details on Illinois Route 9 improvements, stretching...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Abandoned Home In Illinois Dubbed ‘Death House’ For Good Reason

This would be another "look at this abandoned place" article if it weren't for what happened inside the house. It would be surprising if there were no paranormal activity inside the home considering its history with death. Both interior and exterior photos of this abandoned property are creeping and cringy.
Wanted: More youth sports officials, despite bad fan behavior

PEORIA, Ill. – It likely won’t be a problem for the baseball and softball tournaments going on this weekend at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, but it’s otherwise been a problem pretty much all year round. That’s the continued shortage of umpires and referees for youth athletic...
PEORIA, IL
Illinois reestablishing ‘Rainy Day’ fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois had no money in its savings account when the state budget impasse started, and the same can be said for the pandemic. That is about to change, as the state continues to pour money into its “Rainy Day” fund. The comptroller’s office reported that it put an additional $100 million […]
5 workers hurt in utility accident

Fire officials say three workers have been hospitalized in critical condition and two others in serious condition after an aluminum gutter came into contact with a power line while working on a northern Illinois home. Officials say the five workers were erecting a gutter Tuesday when it came into contact...
CHICAGO, IL
Showers and storms in the weekend forecast for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Much-needed rain is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend. One round of shower and thunderstorm activity will move through the area this morning. It'll be very warm and humid with highs well into the 80s. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible tonight.
ENVIRONMENT

