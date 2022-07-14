ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Sheriff's office: DeForest woman attempted to bring drugs to jail resident

By Roberta Baumann
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Dane County Sheriff's Office intervened on an alleged attempt to deliver drugs to one man in the Dane County Jail, according to a release issued June 14.

The press release states that Rebecca Cockrum, age 44 of DeForest, is facing a charge of possession with intent to deliver after she tried to deliver methamphetamines and fentanyl to Lucas Schwersinske. Schwersinske, age 34 of Madison, was being held in the Public Safety Building on unrelated drug charges.

Cockrum tried to pass the drugs using a disposable eye contact container. When deputies inspected the package, they found approximately .5 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Cockrum is now being held in the Dane County Jail. Her charge carries an enhancer for attempting to deliver to a correctional facility. Schwersinske is facing a tentative charge of party to a crime of possession with Intent to Deliver.

The press release notes that any time items are brought to the jail or mailed into the facility, they are thoroughly searched by jail staff to prevent contraband from being introduced into the secure area. Any attempts to deliver illegal items to residents of the jail are thoroughly investigated.

