ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson County, NC

Car chase through 4 counties in stolen U-Haul ends in charges for 2 in Sampson, deputies say

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHgqi_0gfUHVii00

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A car chase through four counties in a stolen U-Haul ended with charges against two people in Sampson County, deputies say.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Ramsay Manual Rangel, 28, of Harrells, and Jessica Thompson, 44, of Fayetteville, were arrested following the incident that ended Wednesday night in Columbus County.

Click here to sign up for CBS 17’s crime tracker email newsletter

Both were being held at the Sampson County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds.

A deputy on state Route 41 in Harrells said he saw a U-Haul vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Fayetteville Police Department.

That deputy tried to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to pull over and instead led him on a pursuit through Sampson, Pender, Columbus and Braden counties before pulling into a residence in Riegelwood.

Deputies said Rangel and Thompson also were wanted for the theft of a pickup truck in Harrells on Tuesday. That truck was recovered later that day.

Rangel faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, careless and reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson — who is also known as Jessica Marie Shaffer — also faces the charges of larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia along with charges of possession of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

2 facing charges in Moore County drug bust

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two people after a drug bust Thursday in the Cameron area of Moore County. Deputies say they searched a home on the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 1 Business where they seized methamphetamine, clonazepam, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
CBS 17

4 nabbed with drugs during traffic stops at NC coast, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women and two men were busted for drugs earlier this week in two separate traffic stops in Wilmington, according to police. The first incident happened Wednesday around 1:10 a.m. when Wilmington police stopped a car in the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard, according to a news release from the Wilmington police department.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Loris police searching for attempted murder suspects

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Loris are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects involved in an attempted murder. The Loris Police Department said the incident occurred Friday within city limits. No other details about what happened were immediately available. Photos were also released showing one suspect...
cbs17

Warrant issued for woman in Hoke County prescription medication robbery

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County deputies are searching for a woman suspected in a prescription medication robbery on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. Just before 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Malinda Drive for an armed robbery. The HCSO said the victims told them someone came into their home, displayed a weapon, and demanded prescription medication.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrells, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Sampson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
WRAL News

Couple arrested for thefts of U-Haul, pickup truck after chase through 4 counties

Harrells, N.C. — A man and a woman were charged Wednesday in connection with a stolen U-Haul, a stolen pickup truck and drug possession. According to the Sampson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a stolen U-Haul truck around 7:45 p.m. on N.C. Highway 41 in Harrells, N.C. The U-Haul had been reported stolen to the Fayetteville Police Department.
WBTW News13

12-year-old shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old was was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the area of Dallas Road off of Highway 41 South in the Lumberton area, Wilkins told News13 on Friday. The shooting happened Thursday night, just before midnight. The 12-year-old was […]
cbs17

Guns, drugs, cash: What Fayetteville PD seized in the last 90 days

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the past 90 days, Fayetteville police have confiscated more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, at least 20 guns and more than $80,000 in cash. The police department said the confiscations and related arrests are due to tips that have come through CrimeStoppers along with the work of their officers.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#U Haul
WECT

Leland police begin investigation into traffic crash involving a pedestrian

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they’re investigating a traffic crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Friday morning. Per a Town of Leland release, investigators currently understand that a person was hit by a vehicle travelling the same direction. They were walking on the center of the northbound lane of U.S. 17 towards Wilmington near the Village Road exit at about 5:40 a.m.
LELAND, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Hoke County shooting, deputies say

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that took place Wednesday night. On Wednesday just before 7:45 p.m., detectives responded to the 200 block of Blue Road for a “shots fired”...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two-day, multi-county car chase ends with two arrests in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are facing charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several counties Wednesday night. According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, a blue box truck was reported stolen Tuesday. Wednesday, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the Harrells Community...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

$5K reward offered for tips on Florence gas station shooting suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The On the Go gas station is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who attempted to rob the store at gunpoint and shot an employee, according to an announcement from the Florence County Police Department. A store clerk was shot early Sunday morning when […]
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County sheriff’s investigators reportedly find weed, Xanax in traffic stop

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu after one of the investigators recognized 25-year-old Nashton Ryan Kranz of Rockingham and “knew from prior encounters” that Kranz’s license was revoked.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 found dead in Fayetteville shooting inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning. Just past 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a well-being check at the 1500 block of Berkshire Road. Officers found two adults inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy