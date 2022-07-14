ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yzerman Puts Red Wings Back on the Map with Free Agent Moves

By Devin Little
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe normal resting heart rate for adults is anywhere from 60 to 100 beats per minute. But once noon hit on Wednesday, the average heart rate for Detroit Red Wings fans had to have climbed to upwards of 120 to 160 beats per minute. Needless to say: it was...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.1 The Ticket

Simon Edvinsson is ready to be a Red Wing: "I'm not going to hold back"

At some point during the last year, Simon Edvinsson grew. That is, he grew more. He went from tall to towering. Edvinsson was listed at 6'4 when the Red Wings drafted him sixth overall last July, already an imposing figure on skates. When he took the ice for the first time in Detroit Thursday morning for the final day of Red Wings development camp -- his arrival had been delayed by Visa issues in Sweden -- Edvinsson was listed at 6'6.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks [Report]

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Blues Rejuvinate Fourth Line with Leivo & Acciari

For most NHL teams, the fourth line is an afterthought until it’s needed. Then, those players come under intense scrutiny and are forced to deliver big results in short bursts. Fourth liners that succeed often become beloved players and may even move up the lineup. Fourth liners that fail often return to the American Hockey League and may not see the NHL stage again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Show Internal Dysfunction on Day 1 of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022 offseason with the announced intention to “aggressively retool” their way back into playoff contention after the embarrassment of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Despite a desire from portions of the fan base for a long-term rebuild, the commitment to winning inevitably led to excitement about potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau to fill the void of “top-end talent” on Philadelphia’s roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jordan Oesterle
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Jake Walman
Person
Joe Veleno
Person
David Perron
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Jonatan Berggren
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Alex Debrincat
Yardbarker

Red Wings Overhaul Lineup with Surprising Free Agent Signings

The Detroit Red Wings made more than a splash in free agency on Wednesday – they made waves. In all, the organization signed eight free agents, including:. C Austin Czarnik (Two-Way) What’s notable about this bunch is that they represent a clear step toward contention. While the Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Red Wings#Coac
The Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers 50-Goal Scorers

During the 1980s, the Edmonton Oilers epitomized offense. From the 1981-82 season through 1985-86, they scored an average of 5.29 goals per game. They peaked in the 1983-84 season, putting up a whopping 446 goals in 80 games, a 5.58 goals-per-game average. Opposing teams couldn’t stop them, but could only try to limit the damage by containing them. It rarely worked.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Hockey Cards Are Worth Collecting

If you’re a hockey fan, chances are you’ve been a fan of collecting hockey cards and memorabilia. You might even be a collector who said you owned a 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie card at one time but your Mom threw it out, or maybe you put your cards in the spokes of your tires to create that great motorized sound. The sound lasted for five minutes but the card took a beating. When I was 12 years old, I made the mistake of drawing John Lennon-style glasses in pen on a 1972 O-Pee-Chee Guy Lafleur rookie card. I guess I was a bit upset when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers in four straight games to win the Stanley Cup in 1976. Anger issues? Sure. Stupidity? Unfortunately, yes. I took a card that today is worth close to $22,000 in mint condition and reduced it to zero value. Luckily, I purchased another Lafleur rookie card years later and was more than happy to have it in my collection.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News: Goodbye to Mikheyev, Lyubuskin, Blackwell & Campbell

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News, I’ll spend some time focussing on the four players who are no longer with the team after yesterday’s first day of free agency. In this case, most of the rumors were accurate. The people expected to leave, in fact, left.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Add Speed & Sandpaper on First Day of Free Agency

With a new front office led by Patrik Allvin, the Vancouver Canucks signed a handful of players on the first day of free agency. While none of them were big-ticket players like Johnny Gaudreau or Claude Giroux, they were able to convince a mid-tier one in Ilya Mikheyev to join the exciting future that now includes Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Andrei Kuzmenko.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Holland & Holland Are Building a Contender

What a difference a year makes. On July 12, 2021, Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland traded for Hall of Fame defenceman Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks and retained his full $5.534 million cap hit. Holland subsequently faced some heat for that move. Fast forward to July 13, 2022,...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy