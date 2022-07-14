ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Police asking for help identifying suspects in convenience store robbery

By Delaney Murray
 2 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The Newport News Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a convenience store robbery.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at Market Express in the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard in Newport News on Monday, July 11 at approximately 10:44 a.m.

The Newport News Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects, pictured above. Credit: Newport News Police Department.

According to police, two unknown men entered the business and demanded cash. One of the men was armed. The two suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash before running from the store.

Anyone who can identify these suspected individuals or has further information about this crime is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

Comments / 8

Michael Williams
2d ago

Another reason why Iam always Armed because the Owner doesn't care about the safety of the employees nor the customers just the cash register ringing ♣️

Reply(2)
8
 

