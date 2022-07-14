The Open 2022: Cameron Young sinks eighth birdie to finish eight under par

Tiger Woods admitted he may have played his final appearance at St Andrews after the 15-time major champion suffered an early exit from The 150th Open. The former world No 1 skipped the US Open last month to be ready for "at least one more run at a high level" around the historic Old Course, where Woods completed the career Grand Slam in 2000 and enjoyed further success in 2005.
American Cameron Young led the way amid predicted low scoring on the first day of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews but favourite Rory McIlroy was not far behind.Young carded seven birdies in 12 holes first and also missed a couple of relatively short putts at the par-five 14th and 15th which would have got him to nine under.But McIlroy was hot on his heels with a birdie attempt to also turn in 31 just sliding by, although he would have been more than satisfied with his four-under outward half.The Northern Irishman had the ideal start as his putt...
Rory McIlroy feels he is in a great position to end his long major drought after staying within three strokes of halfway leader Cameron Smith at The 150th Open. McIlroy, who missed his Open title defence through injury when it was last held at St Andrews' historic Old Course in 2015, followed an opening-round 66 with a four-under 68 on Friday to head into the weekend tied-third alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland.
It's been eight years since Rory McIlroy claimed victory at The Open. But with the way he's playing so far, another win could be on the way. McIlroy just finished his second round at St Andrews for The Open Championship. He finished with a 4-under 68, putting him at 10-under par heading into the weekend.
A self-critical Shane Lowry admitted he was "as disappointed as I've been in a long time" after struggling to capitalise on successive eagles with a lacklustre back nine on day three at The 150th Open. Huge Irish support for the 2019 Open champion was rewarded with one of the periods...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) American sprinter Fred Kerley made a "statement" in clocking 9.79 seconds in his 100m heat at the World Championships, says Michael Johnson. The Olympic silver medallist...
Every now and then, there are sporting moments so perfect they seem guided by fate. A rare instance where the collective yearning is so fiercely ingrained it forces itself into fruition. When Rory McIlroy stepped into one of the cavernous bunkers that guards the tenth hole at St Andrews, he had trailed his playing partner Viktor Hovland by one shot at the top of the leaderboard. But as the Northern Irishman’s ball carried the steep ledge that fronts the green and skidded to a halt just in time to catch the lip of the hole, the sense of destiny felt...
Watch Rory McIlroy eagle the 10th hole with a "glorious" chip out of the bunker to move him to the top of The Open leaderboard at St Andrews. Watch highlights of the 150th Open Championship on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details. The St Andrews galleries are rarely considered intimidating. Knowledgeable? Yes. Reverent? Absolutely. But capable of causing unease to...
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The key hole in the second round Friday at the British Open at St. Andrews:. KEY FACT: Tiger Woods missed a 4-foot birdie putt in what might be the final hole he plays in a British Open at St. Andrews. ___. More AP golf:...
Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details. Wind was the problem for Bob MacIntyre at St Andrews. Not, mercifully, brought about by any nervousness at...
Australian Michael Matthews produced a brilliant ride to win a tough and hilly stage 14 of the Tour de France from Saint-Etienne to Mende. The 31-year-old escaped in a 23-man break early in the 192.5km route. Matthews was passed by Alberto Bettiol on the final climb, but recovered and overhauled...
Comments / 0