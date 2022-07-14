ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees could be coming back to a screen near you

By WDSU Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The legendary former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees could be coming to a screen near you. After Brees and NBC parted ways following a year of being a sports analyst, reports say...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady reveals how many more years he plans to play in the NFL

Tom Brady’s “retirement” lasted all of 41 days this offseason, as the GOAT is back for his 23rd NFL season, and his third as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team back in 2020, Brady is now hoping to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Justin Reid not worried about Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill split | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Patrick Mahomes will not be throwing to Tyreek Hill this season. However, Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid is not worried about it, saying quote: 'The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do.We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points. We have the greatest football quarterback in the game.' Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho debate whether the Chiefs' demise has been overhyped or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Says 1 Current Quarterback "Deserved Better"

During a recent episode of ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts on Matt Ryan's future with the Indianapolis Colts. Johnson is relieved that Ryan will suit up for the Colts because he believes the veteran signal-caller "deserved better" from his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady Clarifies His Plans With Fox for 2022 NFL Season

As Tom Brady prepares for his 23rd NFL season, he’s made one thing clear: His focus is on football, not the broadcasting booth. Brady has already reached an agreement with Fox to become the network’s lead analyst once he actually hangs up his cleats for good. But, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Brady said he won’t be trying to get a head start on his broadcasting duties with any potential downtime in his playing schedule.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The best and worst NFL logos, ranked from No. 32 to 1

A good NFL logo goes a long way toward creating a recognizable brand. A team’s icons should not only be appealing to the eye, but also showcase its history and identity. The NFL is home to some of the most iconic teams in all of sports. With how well-known these clubs are, some of these logos are more than just a logo to legions of loyal fans. Some organizations such as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have used the same marks for decades now, while others such as the Seattle Seahawks continue to add new twists to their brand. Today, we’re ranking every NFL team logo from worst to best.
NFL
The Detroit Free Press

MLB draft 2022: Live updates as Detroit Tigers, others make first-round picks

Detroit Tigers are picking lower than usual but if you want to learn how to watch or follow what general manager Al Avila and Co. do in the 2022 MLB draft, you've come to the right place.  The draft starts at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. The first and second rounds are Sunday along with two competitive balance and two compensatory rounds. Rounds 3-10 are set for Monday with the remaining picks Tuesday.  ...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to win MVP

When the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jets fans expected the former BYU quarterback to be the second coming of Joe Namath. Jets backers and gamblers are now betting on Wilson to play at a Namath-like level this upcoming season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns To Sign QB If Watson Faces Lengthy Suspension

For most teams, shipping away a disgruntled signal caller would seemingly put an end to their quarterback woes. Despite solving the Baker Mayfield headache, the Browns still face a self-induced migraine: Deshaun Watson. Back in March, the Browns traded six draft picks, including three firsts, for the Houston Texans quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH

