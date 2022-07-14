ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cities with least home inventory in Dallas metro area

By Stacker
 2 days ago
FILE – Construction workers build new homes in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past… Read More

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.

May also saw the U.S. median home price cross the $400,000 threshold for the first time.

Some of the hottest markets from the pandemic-era housing boom are the same ones seeing inventories loosen up, according to an analysis from The Washington Post. Listings are up more than 30% in some California markets, for example, including Sacramento and Oakland as well as in the Denver and Austin metros, according to Redfin data.

To get a better sense of where housing inventory remains tight, Stacker compiled a list of cities in the Dallas metro area with the least available housing inventory as of May 2022, according to Redfin‘s months of supply metric. The number indicates how long it would take for all inventory to be purchased if no new homes were made available for sale.

#8. Cockrell Hill, TX

– Months of supply: 0.5

– Median listing price: $430,000

#8. Lake Dallas, TX

– Months of supply: 0.5

– Median listing price: $385,000

#8. New Hope, TX

– Months of supply: 0.5

– Median listing price: not available

#6. Crandall, TX

– Months of supply: 0.4

– Median listing price: $337,450

#6. Cross Roads, TX

– Months of supply: 0.4

– Median listing price: $517,500

#2. Palmer, TX

– Months of supply: 0.3

– Median listing price: $299,900

#2. Double Oak, TX

– Months of supply: 0.3

– Median listing price: $800,000

#2. Lincoln Park, TX

– Months of supply: 0.3

– Median listing price: $398,000

#2. Oak Point, TX

– Months of supply: 0.3

– Median listing price: $399,500

#1. Hackberry, TX

– Months of supply: 0.2

– Median listing price: $449,950

Dallas Observer

Even Before Current Crisis, Dallas-Fort Worth Wasn't Building Nearly Enough Homes

Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

North Texas population reaches 8 million

DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like the North Central Texas Region has hit a new milestone. According to the 2022 population estimates from the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the region’s population has reached 8 million people. This comes after the region gained more than 157,000 people...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Dallas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown....
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

2 major Texas cities ranked among U.S. cities with best drivers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Driving on the highways, local roads, tollways and everything outside and in between can be stressful even with the best of drivers and especially the worst of them. QuoteWizard has put together a ranking of the best and worst drivers by U.S. cities, “We’ve all seen...
DALLAS, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
