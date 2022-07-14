ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To All Sexual Assault Charges, Actor Smirks After Leaving London Court

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to all sexual assault charges, stemming from his time as an artistic director at a local theater between 2005 and 2013.

The actor, 62, appeared in London's criminal court on Thursday, July 14, where he said he was innocent in regards to the crimes that date back almost 20 years. In a video obtained by the New York Post, the House of Cards alum smirked as he made his way to his car.

As OK! previously reported, Spacey was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K. in mid-June. At the time, he was charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The judge set a trial for June 6, 2023, and said it would last three to four weeks.

Source: mega

In his first court appearance last month, his lawyer said Spacey "strenuously denied all allegations."

In 2019, the Oscar winner was questioned by cops after several men claimed that he assaulted them when he worked at London's Old Vic theater. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

The American Beauty star was charged on May 26.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Source: mega

In response, Spacey said, "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise. While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

#London Court#Actor#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#The New York Post#The House Of Cards#American#Cps#Activi
