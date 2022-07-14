ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

U.S. Tourist Taking Selfie Falls Into Italy's Mount Vesuvius 🌋

By Honey German
 2 days ago

An attempt to take a dramatic selfie at the top of Italy's Mount Vesuvius sent a tourist from Maryland sliding into the volcano's crater after his phone fell out of his hand.

Officials say he was lucky he escaped with only cuts and bruises.

