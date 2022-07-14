ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cancer drug shows promise for treating multiple sclerosis

By Amy Norton, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9a9U_0gfUFf6A00

A drug used "off-label" for multiple sclerosis (MS) is more effective than a standard medication at preventing symptom flare-ups, a new clinical trial has found.

The drug, called rituximab, is approved in the United States for treating certain cancers and autoimmune diseases. It is not approved for treating MS, but some doctors do prescribe it off-label for that reason.

That's based partly on how rituximab works, as well as some early-stage trials that suggested the drug reduces MS relapses, which are periods of new or worsening symptoms.

The new study from Sweden is the first Phase 3 trial to test rituximab against MS -- the type of trial that is designed to prove a treatment's efficacy, said lead researcher Dr. Anders Svenningsson.

And it found that compared with an approved MS medication -- dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera) -- patients given rituximab had a fivefold lower risk of relapse over two years.

"Our findings add the necessary data on clinical efficacy, in a trial designed for that purpose," said Svenningsson, chief physician of the neurology clinic at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

That might be enough, he added, to get more authorities to recommend rituximab as an MS treatment, and more insurance companies to pay for it.

MS is a neurological disorder caused by a misguided immune system attack on the body's own myelin -- the protective sheath around nerve fibers in the spine and brain. Depending on where the damage occurs, symptoms include vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Most people with MS have the relapsing-remitting form -- where symptoms flare for a time, then ease. Over time, the disease steadily worsens.

Immune system cells called B-cells seem to play a key role in MS. That understanding led some doctors to start prescribing rituximab to MS patients, as the drug depletes the number of B-cells in the blood.

But research went in a different direction, with drug companies developing new B-cell-depleting drugs. One, called ocrelizumab (Ocrevus), was approved in the United States in 2017. A second -- ofatumumab (Kesimpta) -- followed in 2020.

Both Ocrevus and rituximab require patients to go to a medical facility for infusions every six months. Kesimpta, on the other hand, is taken at home once a month, with an auto-injector.

But an advantage of rituximab is cost. It's available as a generic, and is priced far lower than the two newer drugs, Svenningsson said.

The new findings, published online Wednesday in the journal Lancet Neurology, are based on 195 Swedish patients with relapsing-remitting MS. Nearly all were newly diagnosed and not received any treatment.

The researchers randomly assigned each patient to take either rituximab or dimethyl fumarate -- a pill that eases inflammation caused by MS. Patients on rituximab received infusions every six months, while those on dimethyl fumarate took the medication twice a day.

Over two years, 16 of 97 patients on the pill suffered a relapse, versus only three of 98 patients taking rituximab. MRI scans showed that rituximab patients also had fewer MS "plaques" -- areas of damage to tissue in the central nervous system.

Because B-cells are responsible for churning out immune system antibodies, a main safety concern with any B-cell-depleting drug is infection. In this trial, only two rituximab patients developed a serious infection, such as pneumonia -- as did one patient on the oral drug.

The results came as no surprise to a U.S.-based neurologist who was not involved in the trial.

"Rituximab has been used off-label as a highly effective disease-modifying therapy for relapsing-remitting MS," said Dr. Nada Abou-Fayssal, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

She said the trial further validates the role of rituximab in treating the disease.

Abou-Fayssal agreed that rituximab's relatively low cost is a positive. But she also cautioned that compared with the newer B-cell-depleting drugs, rituximab is more likely to cause infusion reactions.

Those reactions, caused by an immune system response during or soon after an infusion, can include symptoms like hives, swelling and breathing difficulty. Of patients in this trial, 41% had an infusion reaction.

In the United States, there are many medications approved to treat MS and there is no one-size-fits-all strategy, according to Abou-Fayssal.

For any one patient, she said, the decision is based on various factors -- including disease severity and patients' overall health, lifestyle and comfort with the potential side effects of a given drug.

Because the patent on rituximab has expired, there is no financial incentive for a company to seek its formal approval for MS, Svenningsson noted.

But, he said, this trial provides the kind of evidence needed for an approval -- which might persuade authorities in more countries to recommend rituximab as an MS treatment option.

Svenningsson noted that in Sweden doctors can prescribe approved drugs off-label. But many other countries do not allow that if there are "on-label" options available.

The trial was funded by the Swedish Research Council.

More information

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has more on treating MS.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Multiple Sclerosis#Danderyd Hospital
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
396K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy