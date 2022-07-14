Town Center at Cobb to Serve as Location for Monthly Caffeine and Octane Car Show; Kick-Off Event Planned for Aug. 7

Town Center at Cobb

Caffeine and Octane, the integrated brand behind North America’s largest monthly car show, announces its move to Town Center at Cobb. Each month, thousands of metro-Atlanta area spectators will visit the Cobb County shopping destination to experience and enjoy more than 1,500 exquisite cars. The nationally recognized gathering will take place in the Food Court parking lot on the first Sunday of every month from 9 a.m. – noon, beginning Aug. 7.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement to welcome Caffeine and Octane for its world-renowned car shows,” said Director of Marketing and Business Development Shelly Weidner. “These monthly events draw car lovers from all over the country, so to bring them to Town Center at Cobb is a win for the community, spectators, local shoppers and our stores.”

Car connoisseurs and casual spectators alike will find a vast selection of all makes and models of cars like they have never seen before. Every show is guaranteed to offer something new to attendees! Events are free, and all show spaces are first-come-first-serve. No pre-registration is required for parking. For a full schedule of future events, visit caffeineandoctane.com/apps/events/calendar.

“Town Center at Cobb has been a community favorite shopping destination for over 30 years,” said Caffeine and Octane CEO Bruce Piefke. “We look forward to welcoming our loyal participants to experience the event taken to the next level as we make the move to this new location.”

The ever-growing brand recently expanded to Florida, launching Caffeine and Octane Jacksonville. Other properties include the internationally acclaimed “Caffeine and Octane” television show on MotorTrend TV, Caffeine and Octane Lanier Speedway, various social media and online streaming avenues such as HighOctane.tv an app, Caffeine and Octane branded merchandise and more.