ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England won't let inflation get out of control, Ramsden says

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zAi5_0gfUFUL300

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said interest rates were very likely to have to go up further to stop a repeat of the persistently high inflation that beset Britain in previous decades.

"We will have to respond to whatever happens but we want people to understand that we're not going to let high inflation to become sustained and get out of control like it did in the '70s and '80s," Ramsden said in an interview with BusinessLive.

Rates are "very likely to have to go up further", he said in an interview.

British government bond futures briefly fell to a day's low on the comments from Ramsden, who has in the past been on the hawkish end of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee.

The BoE has raised rates five times since December as it tries to stop the surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy, and it is expected to increase them again at its August monetary policy meeting.

Investors on Thursday were pricing a roughly 83% chance of the BoE announcing a rare half-percentage point hike on Aug. 4.

It said in June that it was ready to act "forcefully" if needed.

Ramsden repeated the BoE's latest forecast that annual inflation - which reached 9.1% in May - will peak later this year at around 11%, or the highest rate since the early 1980s.

"That does mean times are going to continue to be really tough," he said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of England#Inflation#Interest Rates#Out Of Control#Uk#British#Monetary Policy Committee#Boe
The US Sun

When will inflation go down?

INFLATION has been plaguing prices for months with no end in sight. Since Americans have been paying more money in nearly every sector, many are wondering when it will end. The short answer, no one really knows. While inflation is common and typically a sign of a burgeoning economy, it’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Vox

The inflation numbers are bad — but how bad are they?

Inflation isn’t getting much better: Consumer prices surged again in June, reaching a new four-decade high as many Americans are already feeling frustrated with higher costs denting their budgets. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the change in prices for goods and services, rose 9.1 percent from...
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Inflation hit 9.1% in June, highest rate in more than 40 years

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year record in June, with consumer prices increasing 9.1% over the last 12 months, the Labor Department said Wednesday. It's the fastest increase in prices since November 1981, and above what economists had expected. The increases were broad-based: Rent, new and used vehicles, car insurance and medical care all rose in June, the government report said. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 5.9% over the last 12 months, slowing its pace from May."Price pressures have broadened to virtually every major line item within the inflation categories," Gargi Chaudhuri, Head...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Euro Clings To Parity As Traders Wait On U.S. Inflation

The euro hovered a whisker above parity on the dollar on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, with traders wary a sky-high reading could force it to lows not seen in decades. Markets are also wary of a surprise from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which sets policy at...
CURRENCIES
MarketRealist

U.S. Three-Year Inflation Expectations Temper Somewhat — Is a Relief Ahead?

U.S. inflation isn't showing any signs of slowing. In fact, it has been accelerating over the past few months. The price level rose by 8.3 percent and 8.9 percent in April and May, respectively, and came in much hotter than expected at 9.1 percent in June. The latest inflation print was a fresh 41-year high. As consumers and economists are looking for clues about inflation going forward, they want to know what three-year inflation expectations are.
BUSINESS
Axios

America's inflation problem gets worse

Another month, another terrible inflation report. There's no way to put a positive gloss on the atrocious numbers. Why it matters: Price increases show no signs of slowing. That will add urgency to the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign to cool inflation by raising interest rates — heightening the odds the central bank steers the economy into recession.
BUSINESS
BBC

Euro falls below dollar for first time in 20 years

The euro has fallen below the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years as the war in Ukraine pushes the single currency down. A single euro bought $0.998 on the foreign exchange market at 12:45 GMT, down by 0.4% in the day's trading. Fears that Russia may restrict...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Mergers Drop to $12 Billion as Volatility Limits Deals

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas dealmaking fell to $12 billion last quarter, down from the first quarter and nearly a third of the $34.8 billion in the same period a year ago, as commodity price volatility left buyers and sellers clashing over asset values, according to data released by energy analytics firm Enverus on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy