Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Adds the Piña Carnitas Taco to its Menu for a Limited Time

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the addition of the Piña Carnitas Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco serves up Fuzzy’s famous Baja vibes and offers a perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavors with each bite.

The Piña Carnitas Taco is available at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop from Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, August 21. The scratch made taco is prepared with the new shredded carnitas and topped with made-in-house roasted jalapeño garlic sauce and pineapple pico, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Piña Carnitas Taco is prepared with the new shredded carnitas and topped with made-in-house roasted jalapeño garlic sauce and pineapple pico, feta, and cilantro on a warm flour tortilla. The new taco offers a craveable mix of bright and spicy flavors to perfectly complement summer.

Guests can enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations from Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, August 21.

“We have been testing carnitas as a new premium pork offering in select locations since March and have received incredibly positive feedback from our fans,” says Chef Josh Diekman, Director of Culinary and Executive Chef at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “We’re excited to offer carnitas at all our restaurants and introduce it with the unique flavor profile we’ve developed for the Piña Carnitas Taco. The spiciness from the roasted jalapeño garlic sauce is perfectly balanced with the refreshing pineapple pico, creating the ultimate summer bite.”

The Piña Carnitas Taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering by placing orders through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for your daily share of good vibes and craving-inducing images. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states. For a full list of locations please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review , recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, and was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017. For franchising information, please visit www.MyFuzzys.com.

