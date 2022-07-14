Fair’s Market Lamb winners

In the 2022 Clinton County Fair Cooking Challenge B1 for 8-9 year olds: 1st Zane Harris, 2nd Addison Uhrig, 3rd Janey King, 4th Arabella Boris, 5th Natalie Adae. Winners in Creative Projects also include (photos not available): Best Overall Clothing — (tie) Jenna Allemang and Courtney Parker; and, Modeling — Beginner, Ellie Sizemore; Intermediate, Stella Woodrum; Advanced, Courtney Parker. Best Overall Clothing: (tie) Jenna Allemang and Courtney Parker. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.
WILMINGTON — At the first annual Clinton County Junior Fair’s “A Day in the Ring” event, eight special needs individuals were paired with 4-H mentors to show goats in the Hog Barn show ring. The 4-H teen leaders had received training, have experience showing livestock, and...
After serving as chef for five years at the Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs, Roland Eliason is taking on another role at the restaurant. He is now co-owner with longtime owner Mary Kay Smith. “He’s an incredible chef and great leader,” Smith said. She explained he was the...
Parker Dean (at far right in photo) is donating his 3rd Overall Market Heifer from the Clinton County Fair. He is having this heifer harvested and donating all the meat to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati to help feed the families who stay here during children’s hospital visits.
Get ready for the sweetest day of the year! Sunday, July 17 is National Ice Cream Day. 🍦. President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. “Now, Therefore, I, Ronald Reagan, President of the...
There were 226 rabbits exhibited in the Open Youth Division Rabbit Show. There were also two Doe & Litters exhibited. The judge was Danny Long from Williamsburg, Ohio. Best Opposite Breed, Dutch – Austin Burden and Brody Hoff. Best of Breed, Mini Rex – Cooper Dillion. Best Opposite...
At the 2022 Clinton County Fair, shown are the winner of Grand Champion Dairy Steer Shelby Leaming and her parents. For Reserve Champion Dairy Steer, winner Cody Kidd with his parents. For Supreme Breed Heifer, shown are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder, Karla Dean, Judge Seth Miller, Rob Dean and Haley...
CAMDEN — The oldest living dog according to Guinness World Records is a 22-year-old Fox Terrier in South Carolina, but a Preble County dog may have that record beat. On May 17, Guinness certified the dog “Pebbles” was born March 28, 2000 but “Spike” from Preble County may have that record beat by 139 days.
CINCINNATI — A mirror that's been sitting in storage at an Ohio museum for more than 50 years is finally revealing her secret. The Cincinnati Arts Museum said in a news release that last spring, its Curator of East Asian Art, Dr. Hou-mei Sung, was researching a mirror that's been with the museum since 1961 when she made quite the discovery.
Club bringing more than 230 vintage vehicles to Hamilton and region as part of tour. A Model T Tour hosted by Model T Ford Club International kicks off this weekend at Spooky Nook Champion Mill — the first public event hosted at the new mega-complex in Hamilton. During the...
Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Bluffett Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Murphy Theatre. Parrotheads: For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .
Berd’s isn’t the type of spot that you’ll see hitting the big lists around town – where to get the best cocktail, best beer selection, greatest patio, or any of that jazz. Don’t let that dissuade you, though – it’s a spot that deserves to be talked about because it does exactly what it’s supposed to do, extremely well.
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be conducting in-person sales of real estate for civil foreclosures, tax sales and delinquent tax sales — beginning with sales after September 1, 2022 — Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. announced Thursday. Pursuant to House Bill...
In three days, we’ll finally be able to indulge in a Columbus Wahlburger. The popular national burger chain Wahlburgers, owned by A-lister Mark Wahlburg and two of his brothers, will hold the grand opening of its first Columbus location on July 18. The eatery is located inside Hollywood Casino...
Rabbit Show first-place winners include, from left: 2022 Jr. Fair Queen Jenna Allemang, Jacob Lansing, Preston Martin, Eli Caldwell, Rosie Hall, Brody Hoff, Austin Burden, Maddie Lawson, Shelby Newton, Landon Rowland, and 2022 Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan. Some exhibitors were not available for the photo. Participants in the 2022 Rabbit...
TROY — Fred and Edna Bruns of Troy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022 with a Nuptial Mass to be said at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy at 9:30 a.m. The couple were married July 21, 1962 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in...
WILMINGTON — Power Skills Consulting welcomes local business leaders to attend their new monthly leadership training series beginning Thursday, July 28. This free series will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month from 8-9 a.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust Street, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce shares.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County tourism just had its best year ever, according to a new study by Tourism Economics and Tourism Ohio. The county had a record $1.45 billion in economic impact last year alone. That's up 8% from the county's previous record set back in 2019.
Comments / 0