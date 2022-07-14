ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

North Macedonian man survives 18-hour sea ordeal, aided by small soccer ball lost by kids 10 days before

By Andrew Bucholtz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lost soccer ball came in very handy for a North Macedonian tourist swept out to sea off a Greek beach Saturday. As Sian Elvin writes at Metro UK, a half-inflated small soccer ball that two children lost off a beach on Lemnos on June 30 would up being crucial to...

Daily Mail

Unbelieva-BALL! Holidaymaker survives 18 hours adrift in sea off Greece by clinging on to a ball that two young boys had lost while playing on beach 80 miles away ten days earlier

A holidaymaker miraculously survived 18 hours adrift at sea by clinging to a small ball lost by two boys on a beach 80 miles away, ten days earlier. The astonishing drama began when a tourist named only as Ivan, 30, was one of three men to be swept out to sea by powerful currents off the coast of Kassandra in Greece.
The Guardian

Two bodies found in search following Italian Alps avalanche

Two bodies have been found as rescuers searched for people missing since Sunday’s fatal avalanche on the Marmolada, the largest glacier in the Italian Dolomites. The victims have not yet been identified, but are believed to be part of the same group of climbers, according to Italian media reports.
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment helicopter bursts into flames after suddenly nosediving towards rocks… with pilot somehow able to miraculously pull up and avoid disaster at French lighthouse

A helicopter pilot diced with death off the French coast Wednesday when it suddenly nose-dived towards a rocky outcrop in a flash of flames while approaching a lighthouse. The helicopter was flying towards the Vielle Lighthouse, which is undergoing renovations, half a mile off France's most westerly point of Pointe du Raz in the region of Finistère.
The Independent

British tourist missing on hiking holiday found dead at bottom of cliff in Italy

A British tourist who disappeared on Saturday afternoon has been found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Italy.Gerard Christopher Turner, 56, was reported missing after going for a walk in the woods near where he was staying with his family in Lezzono, Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy.He left the hotel where they were staying in the middle of the afternoon, at around 2.30pm, and phoned his wife two hours later to say he would be back soon because he had ventured down a “rough path”.Mr Turner did not return and his family raised the alarm...
deseret.com

Man survives 19 hours at sea by clinging to a volleyball

A man survived for 19 hours lost at sea by clinging to a volleyball this week. What happened: Thirty-year-old tourist Ivan from North Macedonia was vacationing at Myti Beach in Kassandra, Greece, when he and two other men were swept out to sea, Metro reported. According to Greek Reporter, he...
The Associated Press

Drones spot 2 more bodies from Italy avalanche, toll at 9

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions downslope from a glacier in the Italian Alps were too unstable for searchers and dogs to work on the mountain where a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building broke loose at the weekend, killing several hikers. But with the aid of drones, two more bodies were spotted at the edge of tons of debris from the avalanche. The discovery raised to nine the known death toll from Sunday’s avalanche, Trento Provincial President Maurizio Fugatti told reporters Wednesday evening in the resort town of Canazei, at the foot of the Marmolada glacier-topped mountain. Five people who had been hiking have been unaccounted for. But authorities stressed that until identification can be made on the two bodies pinpointed by drones, it won’t be clear if they number among those five whose families said they never returned from the mountain. All of the missing are Italians. So far, four of the nine dead have been identified.
Daily Beast

European Heat Wave Kills Hundreds, Threatens Tourism Revival

Extreme temperatures and devastating droughts across Europe are quickly turning what was supposed to finally be a return to normalcy for the region’s tourist entities into an inferno. More than 360 people have died in Spain since July 10 in an historic heat wave that has seen temperatures hover...
natureworldnews.com

World's Fastest Shark Spotted by a 'Confused' Photographer Off the Coast of Spain

A shortfin mako shark was spotted by a "confused" photographer off the coast of the seaside village of Garraf in the province of Barcelona, Spain. Reports that emerged on Wednesday, July 13, indicated that an underwater photographer and his companion initially saw the shark as a "large black shadow" moving in the depths of the Balearic Sea.
