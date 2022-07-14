ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon minister: Silos destroyed in 2020 blast may collapse

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWYd6_0gfUDnEO00
1 of 8

BEIRUT (AP) — The ruins of the Beirut Port silos, shredded in a massive explosion two years ago, are at risk of collapse because of a fire that ignited last week and is still smoldering inside the structure, a Lebanese minister warned Thursday.

The latest fire at the silos’ damaged north block was due to fermenting wheat and grains still trapped inside the building, outgoing Economy Minister Amin Salam told reporters.

Plumes of smoke rose from the silo and small flames crackled as he spoke Thursday while firefighters observed from a distance after struggling to contain the blaze earlier this week.

“We don’t want to try to fix something, only to make it worse,” Salam said, adding that experts are trying to find a solution.

On Aug. 4, 2020, hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored for years in the giant silos exploded.

The tall structure withstood the force, effectively shielding the western part of Beirut from the explosion that killed over 200 people, wounded more than 6,000 and badly damaged entire neighborhoods.

“There have been fires like this before, and will continue as long as there are grains fermenting inside,” Salam said, calling it a “tricky and complicated situation”.

Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who volunteered for the government-commissioned team of experts, says the latest fire has only worsened the already poor structural strength of the north block, damaging it in an “irreversible way.”

He added that he had warned the authorities in numerous reports the silos’ northern block is at risk of collapsing.

“In the last eight days, basically since the current fire started, we’re observing a very significant change in the rate of inclination in the north block. And it cannot be a coincidence,” Durand told The Associated Press. “It’s making the silo weaker and even more prone to tilting.”

Last April, The Lebanese government decided to demolish the silos, but suspended the decision following protests from families of the blast’s victims and survivors. They contend that the silos may contain evidence useful for the judicial probe, and that it should stand as a memorial for the tragic incident.

Kayan Tles, who lost his brother Mohammad in the port blast, told the AP the silos is “part of a crime scene” that should be preserved.

The Lebanese probe has revealed that senior government and security officials knew about the dangerous material stored at the port. The implicated officials subsequently brought legal challenges against the judge leading the probe, effectively leaving the investigation suspended since last December.

On Wednesday, the Swiss foundation Accountability Now representing families of some of the port blast’s victims announced it had filed a $250 million lawsuit against TGS American-Norwegian company suspected of involvement in shipping the explosive material to the port.

TGS denied the allegations and underlined on Thursday that a 2013 investigation confirmed it had no responsibility for the explosion.

“We deny each and every allegation raised in the lawsuit, and intend to vigorously defend this matter in court,” the company told the AP. “We are confident that we will prevail in this matter.”

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met Thursday with Lebanese President Michel Aoun after visiting the port, and told reporters that Austria is willing to contribute to its reconstruction once a reform-minded government is in place in Lebanon.

“Austria offered to support Lebanon to rebuild the harbor with other EU member states because the harbor is important, especially with the (current) food crisis,” he said.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped government has not yet put in place a reconstruction plan for the heavily damaged port. Over a year ago, a consortium of German firms presented a proposal to rebuild the port, but nothing came of it.

Earlier this year, the Lebanese government contracted a French shipping company to run the ports’ container terminal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. It was operated by Meridian, a cargo carrier.
ECONOMY
AFP

US firm named in Beirut blast lawsuit denies wrongdoing

A US firm targeted in a $250 million lawsuit over the 2020 port explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people has denied any wrongdoing in the tragedy. TGS owns the British firm Spectrum Geo, which a decade ago chartered the Rhosus ship, which was carrying the ammonium nitrate that was subsequently unloaded at Beirut port and exploded on August 4, 2020.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Economy#Silo#Lebanese#French
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian GOAT injures group of Russian soldiers with GRENADES: Animal sets off invaders' own tripwire boobytraps

A Ukrainian goat has injured 40 Russian soldiers after triggering their own tripwire and setting off a series of grenades. Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate said the Kremlin forces were hospitalised after they boobytrapped themselves in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia. Putin's men had installed pinned grenades around the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy