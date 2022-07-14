Mathews High School football preview

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A year ago, Mathews reached the playoffs and had a winning record for the first time in four seasons (2017).

After finishing with three straight campaigns of 7-losses or more, the Mustangs advanced to the post-season in coach Bill Bohren’s first year in Vienna as they posted a 6-4 mark overall.

This year, the team must move on from their starting quarterback Isiah Munno (747 passing yards) and their top playmaker Corey Lilley (478 rushing yards; 464 receiving yards) as they’ve both graduated.

Ethan Petak will lead the Mustangs at quarterback. In the backfield, Dom Toto (TB), Tim Gregorino (FB) and Wyatt Corson (WB) will be aligned in the Wing-T offense.

Coach Bohren says, “The [offensive] line had a great off-season in the weight room. We’ll be anchored by tackles Jaden Perkins and Joe Linkesh [this season].”

Mathews’ defense posted four consecutive shut outs after falling to Edison and Madonna in back-to-back weeks in September. This year, the Mustangs must replace strong safety Corey Lilley and defensive tackle Levi Bearfield.

Sophomore linebacker Tim Gregorino led the team with 93 tackles last fall. Gregorino will be joined by Logan Corson at the linebacker spots.

Defensive end Zack Mazey is also back after closing out his sophomore year with 6 quarterback sacks.

Cornerback Dom Toto intercepted five passes as a freshman.

“We want to win the Northeastern Athletic Conference,” states Bohren, “and qualify for the playoffs.”

The Mustangs will travel to Steubenville Catholic Central on Saturday, August 20 for the season opener.

Mathews Mustangs

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Bill Bohren , 2nd season at Mathews (6-4)

2021 Record: 6-4

Last 5 Years: 18-33 (35.3%)

Home Field : Booster Field

League : Northeastern Athletic Conference

Base Offense: Wing-T

Base Defense: 50 Angle

Returning Starters

Offense : 8

Defense: 8

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 24.6 (32nd in Area)

Scoring Defense : 12.6 (6th in Area)

Total Offense : 215.2

Rushing Offense: 134.5

Passing Offense : 80.7

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing : Isiah Munno – 747 yards, 63.0% (58-92), 10 TDs

Rushing : Corey Lilley – 478 yards, 10.2 avg, 6 TDs

Receiving : Corey Lilley – 464 yards, 19.3 avg, 6 TDs

Tackles : Tim Gregorino – 93

2021 Results

Dalton 41 Mustangs 0*

Pymatuning Valley 24 Mustangs 16

Mustangs 42 Windham 0

Mustangs 36 St. John 0

Mustangs 36 Fairport Harding 0

Mustangs 38 St. John 0

Madonna 14 Mustangs 6

Edison 35 Mustangs 18

Mustangs 46 Sebring 12

Mustangs 6 Steubenville Catholic Central 0

*-playoff

2022 Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Aug. 26 – Sebring

Sept. 2 – at Leetonia

Sept. 9 – Edison

Sept. 16 – Madonna

Sept. 23 – at St. John

Sept. 30 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 7 – St. John

Oct. 14 – at Windham

Oct. 21 – Pymatuning Valley

