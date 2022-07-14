ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling-Pogacar's team manager tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters
 2 days ago

July 14 (Reuters) - Twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar's UAE Emirates team were hit by another case of COVID-19 at the Tour de France when their manager, Joxean Fernandez Matxin, tested positive for the virus.

"Good morning, now I am the one who has to say goodbye to the main goal of the year," Matxin said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Last night I tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the team's internal controls."

Pogacar lost two team mates in the race to COVID-19 while another one, Poland's Rafal Majka, also tested positive on Tuesday but was allowed to stay on the Tour as he was not deemed contagious.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Majka tested negative on Wednesday.

Pogacar is third overall going into Thursday's 12th stage to l'Alpe d'Huez after losing the yellow jersey to Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard on Wednesday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Golf-Woods struggles badly on St Andrews return

ST ANDREWS, Scotland, July 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods made a dismal start to his British Open bid as he carded two early double-bogeys on the way toa six-over-par 78 that left him 14 shots behind the leader on Thursday.
GOLF
The Guardian

Michael Matthews brings the heat with epic win at Tour de France

Australian cycling star Michael Matthews believes he’s reprised the story of his distinguished career with one epic triumph of rare courage and heart at the Tour de France. The man from Canberra, known throughout cycling as “Bling” for his love of shiny baubles, produced his most glittering victory on Saturday on an exhausting, undulating 192.5km slog from Saint Etienne to Mende.
CYCLING
Reuters

Reuters

