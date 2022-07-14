ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, KY

Tammy Sue Clayton, 55

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Sue Clayton, 55, of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at University...

falmouthoutlook.com

Granville Carter Couch, 57

Granville Carter Couch, 57, of Falmouth, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.a. Survivors include his brothers Henry Dewayne (Lois) Couch and Anthony Couch, and his sister Vivian (Glenn) Steimetz. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kincaid Lake State Park on a later date. Online condolences can be...
FALMOUTH, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67

Gene W. Mullins, Jr., 67, of Memphis, Tennessee, formerly of Falmouth, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Peoples Funeral Home, 8340 US 27, Butler, KY 41006. Funeral services to be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Peoples Funeral Home. Interment will be in Gardnersville Cemetery, Demossville, KY. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER, KY is serving the family. For Complete Obituary, Online guestbook or to order flowers go to: www.middendorfbullock.com.
FALMOUTH, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70

Linda Carole Chipley Whitaker, 70, of Berry, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Whitaker, and two children: Shelby Dawn Whitaker and William “Rusty” (Stacey) Whitaker. No public services are being planned. Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry is...
BERRY, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76

Brenda Sue Faulkner, 76, of Cynthiana, passed away on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Surviving are children Dwayne (Melissa McCarty) Yarnell, Angela (Kevin) Kearns, and Annette (George) Harney,. Services were held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry. Interment took place at the Raven Creek Cemetery. Memorial...
CYNTHIANA, KY
Times Gazette

Born on the roadside

A baby being born on the side of the road might seem like something people have nightmares about, but it was completely real when it happened last week to Hillsboro mother Sabrina Magee. Lisa Hart, Magee’s mother, also of Hillsboro, said the incident happened on their drive back to Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OH
salyersvilleindependent.com

Hillbilly Christmas in July ride this Saturday

MAGOFFIN COUNTY – The annual Hillbilly Christmas in July bike ride will come through town this Saturday, with a Harley Davidson giveaway, cash prizes and many silent auction items available, all to raise money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY. This year the non-profit group is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Breyerfest 2022 begins at the Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Breyerfest is underway at the Kentucky Horse Park and this year, the theme is “Prost,” celebrating German food, art, literature, and culture. Lauren Chumley is owner to Nikolas, one of about a dozen live horses at Breyerfest that the company has made a model replica of.
KENTUCKY STATE
dayton.com

WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 festivals at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. — Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati is the 21-year-old Newport on the Levee, which has hosted many festivals through the years. This summer is no exception. The Levee has five upcoming festivals open to the public. Up first is Bacon, Bourbon and Brew, happening today...
falmouthoutlook.com

Donald Ray "Donnie" Winkle, 59

Donald Ray “Donnie” Winkle, 59, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Ft. Thomas. Surviving are his wife Phyllis Winkle, sons Brandon Ray Winkle, Jake Ranshaw, and daughters Brandie Lee Herrell and Jessi (J.r.) McMullin. Arrangements will be held privately...
BUTLER, KY
Ultimate Unexplained

This is the Grave of the Dancing Ghost South of Lexington, Kentucky

In Kentucky sits the unknown grave of a woman who has been called the "dancing ghost." We all know the Disney version of Cinderella, a beautiful woman shows up at the ball and no one knows her real identity, she dances with the prince only to run off at midnight before her carriage turns back into a pumpkin. She leaves a shoe behind, and that's the prince's only clue as to her true identity. This story is kind of like that, just without the royalty and instead of leaving a shoe behind, the beautiful unknown woman just, well, died.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington woman accused of killing her two children indicted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County grand jury has indicted the mother accused of killing her children. Nikki James was indicted on two counts of murder. Police say she stabbed her 5-year-old and 13-year-old back in May at their apartment on Rogers Road. A dedication is now set up...
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

Jury awards Ky. social worker $2M for retaliation claim

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — A jury has found in favor of a state social worker who filed a lawsuit claiming he was mistreated by supervisors after reporting problems with dozens of cases. The Courier Journal reported jurors in Boone County Circuit Court awarded Tim Williams $2 million in damages...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Medical office building set to break ground in Georgetown

— Georgetown Community Hospital Set to Join May Commercial Group in Groundbreaking on New Medical Office Building in September. July 14, 2022 (Georgetown, KY) – Georgetown Community Hospital, part of LifePoint Health, will anchor a Medical Office Building in the new Parkview Plaza in Georgetown, expanding its portfolio of providers and outpatient healthcare services.
GEORGETOWN, KY

