Fans of FX's The Old Man series have wondered if it would be renewed for Season 2, and now we know the show's fate. Deadline reports that The Old Man will be back for new episodes, after achieving some big numbers on both cable and streaming at Hulu. The outlet reports that FX stated The Old Man "was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, beating 60 other premium and basic cable dramas, comedies and limited series, "per Neilson data. Deadline also said that FX stated that the show "was the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend, although it did not break out digital streaming numbers."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO