Pasco County, FL

Man charged with lewd and lascivious battery

By Suncoast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it has investigated and arrested Brandon Williams for lewd and...

Infant killed after vehicle is struck by truck

A 6-month-old Bradenton girl was killed early Thursday morning, July 14, after a tractor trailer crashed into the vehicle she was riding in. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 31-year-old Tampa man, Aramis Peralta Ramirez, left the scene of the accident and was arrested for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death.
BRADENTON, FL
Tarpon Springs commission slams door on Sponge Docks hotel

TARPON SPRINGS — Too big for here. That was the consensus of Tarpon Springs city commissioners in voting down a conditional-use application needed to build a five-story hotel in the Sponge Docks area of the city. By a 4-1 vote, the board denied hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application for the...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Redfish are biting at creek mouths, rocky points

Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says it’s 80 feet and beyond for the best action on gags, red grouper, and red snapper. His anglers also are boating some mangrove snapper and lane snapper on the deep trips. If mangrove snapper are the main target, anglers don’t have to go so far, as the near-shore rocks northwest of Hudson are holding plenty of nice fish. The water remains clear, so downsizing leaders to as little as 8- to 12-pound-test mono is needed to coax the line-shy fish to bite. Their eyesight is just too good and heavier leaders spook them. A light-wire 1/0 hook makes it harder for them to spot the hook. Inshore, moving mid-incoming tides around rocky points, mangroves and bars is producing some nice catches of redfish. Live pinfish are working better than any other bait right now. A few snook are mixed in with the reds.
HERNANDO, FL

