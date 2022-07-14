Man charged with lewd and lascivious battery

Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says it’s 80 feet and beyond for the best action on gags, red grouper, and red snapper. His anglers also are boating some mangrove snapper and lane snapper on the deep trips. If mangrove snapper are the main target, anglers don’t have to go so far, as the near-shore rocks northwest of Hudson are holding plenty of nice fish. The water remains clear, so downsizing leaders to as little as 8- to 12-pound-test mono is needed to coax the line-shy fish to bite. Their eyesight is just too good and heavier leaders spook them. A light-wire 1/0 hook makes it harder for them to spot the hook. Inshore, moving mid-incoming tides around rocky points, mangroves and bars is producing some nice catches of redfish. Live pinfish are working better than any other bait right now. A few snook are mixed in with the reds.

HERNANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO