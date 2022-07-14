ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

“Identify this natural phenomenon”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I took the attached picture during the storm Tuesday night. The lightning illuminated...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Mighty dog Thor scares bear from porch

Thor has had many battles for the ages, and his namesake can follow in the Norse god’s footsteps. Thor, the dog, showed his god-like bravery as he scared off a bear from his family’s porch in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, WFXT reported. The encounter was caught on camera.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy