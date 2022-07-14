“Identify this natural phenomenon”

"He had so many plans ahead of him. Unfortunately this happened." Saturday evening, Lian Liu received an alarming text from her husband, an avid hiker from Andover who was attempting a “Presidential Traverse” in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. “In trouble…can’t move,” wrote Xi Chen, according to the...
A HIKER'S haunting final message to his wife has been revealed after he died from severe hypothermia while facing 80 mph winds. A "high-risk" rescue was underway on Saturday night, but attempts to revive hiker Xi Chen were unsuccessful. Chen, 53, was found unresponsive and suffering from severe hypothermia on...
Thor has had many battles for the ages, and his namesake can follow in the Norse god’s footsteps. Thor, the dog, showed his god-like bravery as he scared off a bear from his family’s porch in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, WFXT reported. The encounter was caught on camera.
Comments / 0