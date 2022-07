It’s been so long, so long since Lionel Richie performed in his home state, he can’t remember. He can’t remember when or where in Alabama it happened. “I want to say I’m (not) sure if it was Birmingham or Mobile, but I can’t remember to be quite honest with you,” Richie says. “It’s a sin for me to say this it could have been Auburn. It could have been Birmingham. It could have been Mobile. I don’t remember…”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO