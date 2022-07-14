ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Lightyear’: Who Plays Mo Morrison?

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Lightyear is the latest film in Disney ‘s Toy Story franchise. The movie boasts a cast of award-winning actors. And after hearing the voice of Mo Morrison, some fans may wonder why he sounds so familiar.

So who plays Mo Morrison in ‘Lightyear’?

Lightyear stars Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Major Tim Peake, and Taika Waititi | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Taika Waititi plays Mo Morrison in Lightyear . The New Zealand actor, director, and filmmaker is connected to dozens of blockbuster projects.

Waititi rose to fame in 2003, when he landed an Academy Award nomination for his film, Two Cars, One Night . In 2017, he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe directorial debut with Thor: Ragnarok and appeared in the film as Korg. He went on to direct Thor: Love and Thunder . His character, Korg, was also featured in Avengers: Endgame .

Outside of the MCU, Waititi directed the Academy Award-winning movie, Jojo Rabbit . For the comedy-drama war film, he also portrayed Adolf Hitler and picked up an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

He also directed and starred in the Star Wars spinoff series, The Mandalorian. His performance as IG-11 earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.

Waititi has appeared in several popular projects over the years as an actor. Some of his more recent work includes Free Guy , The Suicide Squad , and Our Flag Means Death .

Who is Taika Waititi’s ‘Lightyear’ character, Mo Morrison?

In Lightyear , Waititi is Mo Morrison, a Junior Zap Patrol recruit who works alongside Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear ( Chris Evans ). The character, who is a new addition to the Toy Story franchise, is ambitious but cautious.

But after inadvertently being thrown into battle, Mo learns to overcome his fears. And he joins Buzz, Izzy (Keke Palmer), and Darby (Dale Soules) in defeating Zurg and his evil army of robots.

Taika Waititi admits he was confused about ‘Lightyear’

Lightyear tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, but not the one from the Toy Story movies. The original Buzz is a toy, and this new one is supposed to be the hero Space Ranger Andy admired enough to buy the toy.

Admittedly, the premise was confusing for Waititi at first. But eventually, he felt the film turned out great.

“I was honored to be asked,” Waititi told Cinema Blend . “It didn’t take much to convince me except just hearing the word ‘Lightyear’ and knowing that Chris was going to do it. And they were wonderful.”

“Again, I went in and I knew nothing,” he recalled. “I was reading scenes and then halfway through trying to figure out, still, what was going on. What the scene was following. Despite that, you know, it all works, and it’s a great film.”

When talking about how he got into the character of Mo Morrison, Waititi told Comicbook.com that he relied on his inner kid. “I think it’s all I’ve got,” he said. “I think they’re all I’ve got is my inner child.”

The 46-year-old explained, “If you look at any of my work, I mean, if you look even just hang out with me for more than five minutes, then, you know, you’ll know I’m not the most mature person. But what is maturity? What does that even mean? You know, I think maturity’s stupid.”

RELATED: Taika Waititi Admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Everything a ‘Bunch of Six-Year-Olds’ Want in a Film

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear

Tom Hanks has said he "doesn't understand" the decision to not have Tim Allen voice Buzz in Lightyear.Allen was replaced by Chris Evans for the Toy Story prequel.When asked about how he feels about his Elvis film going head to head with Lightyear in cinemas, Hanks expressed his disappointment at not being able to "go head to head" with Allen."I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that", Hanks said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buzz actor Tim Allen criticises Lightyear movie after being replaced by Chris EvansMona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Soules
Person
Tim Story
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tim Peake
Person
Keke Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Mandalorian#The Suicide Squad
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Is First Horror Epic To Be Shot With IMAX Film Cameras

A new featurette has revealed that Jordan Peele‘s upcoming film NOPE is the first horror epic to be shot using IMAX Film Cameras. The two-minute behind-the-scenes clip explores how Peele and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema utilized the technology of IMAX’s iconic 15/65mm cameras for NOPE, allowing them to fill the IMAX screen directly “with unprecedented crispness and clarity.” The director shared, “IMAX is movie magic pushed to its limit. When you see a film in an IMAX theater, it feels like you are there. It’s complete immersion, and there’s nothing quite like it. And we are only at the beginning, there’s still so much to be explored in this format.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Chris Evans Has Major Request for Buzz Lightyear Following Tim Allen Casting Controversy

Chris Evans is hopeful that Disney theme parks are willing to add another Buzz Lightyear ride featuring his version of the character. Evans voices Buzz in Lightyear, released last month. The Captain America star was over the moon about the idea of a theme park ride based on his take on Buzz. “Oh my God, I would love it if they came up with a ride! I would love it,” Evans told The Wrap. “That’s the dream. I don’t know, if there was any sort of theme park connection to this I’d be thrilled.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

141K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy