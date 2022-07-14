ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Midseason Premiere Has a Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Easter Egg

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Better Call Saul fans have spent six seasons looking for Breaking Bad Easter eggs , and they’ve found them. The Better Call Saul Season 6 midseason premiere has a doozy of an Easter Egg. It ties directly into a scene from Breaking Bad . Writer Gordon Smith wrote it in there for fans to notice.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul Season 6 midseason premiere.]

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Smith spoke with the AMC blog in an interview published July 12, the day after the episode aired. He explained exactly which Breaking Bad episode has language quoted in the recent Better Call Saul Season 6 episode. Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 midseason premiere muffles the ‘Breaking Bad’ Easter egg

Better Call Saul Season 6 picks up right where it left off. Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) has killed Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) . He ties and gags Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) while he sends Kim (Rhea Seehorn) on an errand. Before the gag goes on, Jimmy is saying a line that Breaking Bad fans should remember.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1EKXofT92sQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Midseason Premiere Writer Explains Why [SPOILER] Had to Die

“I can think of one, but it’s a big one,” Smith told the AMC Blog . “When Jimmy is getting tied up by Lalo and just as the gag is being put into his mouth, he manages to say, ‘It wasn’t me. It was—!’ And he’s going to complete the line as ‘Ignacio.’ You can kind of hear him say that through the gag, even.”

What ‘It wasn’t me. It was Ignacio’ means for ‘Breaking Bad’

Breaking Bad fans remember Jimmy, once he’s introduced as Saul, saying, “It wasn’t me. It was Ignacio.” In Breaking Bad , that was just a line. Now that Better Call Saul takes place before, “It wasn’t me. It was Igancio.” means a lot more.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Had a ‘Planet of the Apes’ Homage, Vince Gilligan Explains

“And that’s the first line that Saul says in Breaking Bad Season 2, Episode 8, when the gag comes out of his mouth,” Smith said. “He’s carried the fear of Lalo around with him all that time, from the moment this gag goes in to the time it comes out, those years of story time later.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 makes ‘Breaking Bad’ even more fraught

When Better Call Saul introduced Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), fans speculated that he was the Ignacio that Saul mentioned in Breaking Bad . Lalo was also a character Saul mentioned on Breaking Bad , though he never appeared on that show. In fact, co-creator Vince Gilligan resisted casting Lalo Salamanca on Better Call Saul for a long time.

Now seen in context with Breaking Bad , it’s easy to imagine why Jimmy/Saul still panics over Ignacio and Lalo. Lalo walked into his house and shot Howard in front of him. He sent Kim on an assassination mission. Jimmy tried to pass the buck to Nacho, but he may have been underplaying his long term involvement with Nacho, or at least all the chess pieces that moved before Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) killed Lalo once and for all.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Each Have 2 Scenes

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Why Rhea Seehorn Was the Only Choice for Kim

If not for Rhea Seehorn being cast in Better Call Saul, the trajectory of the fan-favorite tv show would be totally different. On Monday, July 11, Better Call Saul will resume after its midseason break. The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced the next day. Many fans are hoping Seehorn will finally be nominated for playing Kim Wexler. Incredibly, she’s been snubbed for the previous 5 seasons.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

The Best Breaking Bad And Better Call Saul Characters, Ranked

I've gone back and forth on whether I think The Wire is better than Breaking Bad, and this week, I'm going with Breaking Bad as being the greatest TV show of all time. It almost isn't fair, as The Wire doesn't have an equivalent to Better Call Saul, which has some of the best episodes in television history, all by itself.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Patrick Fabian
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Aaron Paul
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#Sony Pictures Television#Breaking Bad#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Jason Beghe Return for Season 10?

When watching Chicago PD, fans of the long-running Dick Wolf drama have grown attached to seeing Jason Beghe. Beghe plays Hank Voight, who heads up the Intelligence Unit. Last season, viewers saw him go through some things. Voight was shot by Anna Avalos, who also was shot and died in the Season 9 finale.
CHICAGO, IL
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Hints Spencer Reid May Return

Shortly after the popular CBS crime-drama TV series, Criminal Minds wrapped up its final season in 2020, showrunners announced the hit series would be getting a new life. Since then, the return of many core members of the Criminal Minds’ FBI Behavioral Analysis Team (BAU) team has been confirmed.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Does Season 20 Hold for Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee?

Fans who watch NCIS know that Special Agent Timothy McGee, played by Sean Murray, has a lot to do at different times. There have been some important storylines involving McGee. He’s been a close confidant of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. But Gibbs isn’t around anymore with Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, taking the lead role on the team. Still, it feels like McGee could use a big-time storyline involving just him.
TV SERIES
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

141K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy