VOTE: During this period of record inflation, what's affecting you most?

CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - At least eight fire departments were called out Friday afternoon to battle a huge farm fire in Columbiana County. 19 News affiliate WKBN reports that three barns were destroyed in the blaze at Whiteleather family farm. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District said the fire happened...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Farmers Market is making fresh produce more affordable. The Produce Perks program will be distributing a coupon booklet to qualified shoppers at the Warren Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 19 which will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to SNAP customers to spend on fruits and vegetables.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five Northeast Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — have worsened from green to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map released Thursday night. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties are designated...
Imagine living in your home for decades and finding out now that your property is violating flood regulations. That's what's happening to six homeowners in Trumbull County because an error occurred under the county in the 1990s. Now, it's in the hands of these homeowners to comply, which could cost...
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,465 new COVID-19 cases statewide since last week. The total includes 903 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 401 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 57,289), 357 in Trumbull (44,654) and 145 in Columbiana (25,780), according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Inflation has found it's way to the gates of the Trumbull County Fair. Many fair favorites have been effected, including funnel cakes, which were eight dollars last year and are ten dollars now. Vendors tell 21 News they didn't want to increase their prices, but felt like they had to.
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state of Ohio has disbursed its first installment of payments from the OneOhio settlement with opioid manufacturers to local governments - an amount that totals more than $8.6 million. The state last year finalized an $808 million settlement with...
The people who plow and fix the streets in the city of Youngstown say they are underpaid and overworked. Seven years ago there were 36 workers in the Youngstown street department who would do things like fill potholes and plow streets but now they are down to just 24. Many left for higher pay elsewhere. With their union contract now up, they feel they are being spread too thin.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has announced the city’s plans to provide business outreach and support for the 20 Federal Place tenants who are being vacated due to an upcoming renovation project. On July 11, the tenants were given a letter stating they had 60...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Light to moderate rain shower activity affected many locations this morning. Some locations in extreme western Mahoning and Columbiana counties received half an inch of rainfall. Most other locations only received between 0.05 and 0.2″ of rain this morning. The showers are pushing off...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kayakers have a new place to put in. A new kayak launch is up and ready to go at Kidds Mill Park on the Shenango River, near the Kidds Mill covered bridge. The launch was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. You can...
07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
