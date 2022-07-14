VOTE: During this period of record inflation, what's affecting you most?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

By The National Desk
WTGS
 2 days ago

FILE - Gas prices are displayed at...

fox28media.com

cleveland19.com

Columbiana County farm seriously damaged in fire (photos)

CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - At least eight fire departments were called out Friday afternoon to battle a huge farm fire in Columbiana County. 19 News affiliate WKBN reports that three barns were destroyed in the blaze at Whiteleather family farm. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District said the fire happened...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Produce more affordable now in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Farmers Market is making fresh produce more affordable. The Produce Perks program will be distributing a coupon booklet to qualified shoppers at the Warren Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 19 which will provide a dollar-for-dollar match to SNAP customers to spend on fruits and vegetables.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Inflation increasing food prices at Trumbull County Fair

Inflation has found it's way to the gates of the Trumbull County Fair. Many fair favorites have been effected, including funnel cakes, which were eight dollars last year and are ten dollars now. Vendors tell 21 News they didn't want to increase their prices, but felt like they had to.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Friday AM Crash North Of Allliance Impacts Traffic

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accident involving a tractor trailer rig and a pickup truck just north of Alliance caused some traffic issues during the morning commute on Friday. With the accident at the end of the Alliance Bypass exit ramp to Route 225, 225...
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown street dept. workers seek new union contract

The people who plow and fix the streets in the city of Youngstown say they are underpaid and overworked. Seven years ago there were 36 workers in the Youngstown street department who would do things like fill potholes and plow streets but now they are down to just 24. Many left for higher pay elsewhere. With their union contract now up, they feel they are being spread too thin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

When will it rain more today? Your Luke Bryan concert forecast

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Light to moderate rain shower activity affected many locations this morning. Some locations in extreme western Mahoning and Columbiana counties received half an inch of rainfall. Most other locations only received between 0.05 and 0.2″ of rain this morning. The showers are pushing off...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WKBN

School supply giveaway set for Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

New kayak launch unveiled in Mercer County

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kayakers have a new place to put in. A new kayak launch is up and ready to go at Kidds Mill Park on the Shenango River, near the Kidds Mill covered bridge. The launch was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. You can...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH

