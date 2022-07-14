Officials say no fatalities, all accounted for after southwest Virginia flooding

Tweet

Virginia officials confirmed on Thursday that no fatalities occurred amid flooding in southwestern Virginia on Tuesday night, after warning on Wednesday that 40 people were missing.

Eric Breeding, the chief deputy of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that everyone has now been accounted for.

Breeding said at a press conference on Wednesday that authorities were following up on about 40 missing persons as a result of the flood, and that a hotline had been set up for people to report loved ones that are missing.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the number unaccounted for meant family members and loved ones have not been able to contact them, but they were not necessarily missing.

Breeding had said the American Red Cross was aiding authorities in their efforts and about 18 search-and-rescue organizations were assisting in locating those reported missing.

He said authorities began receiving reports of rising water levels and road obstructions around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He said the sheriff’s office, Virginia State Police and local fire departments and emergency medical services agencies began to respond to survey the area.

A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office states that the flooding is concentrated in Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley, which are near the state’s border with West Virginia.

Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said at the press conference Thursday that a few operations are still ongoing to ensure no one else is in trouble.

He said on Wednesday that “well over” 100 homes were affected by the water. He said about 10 miles of area were affected, but that no significant injuries had been reported so far.

The release states that Sheriff John McClanahan is asking people to avoid the flooded area.

Updated: 2:24 p.m.