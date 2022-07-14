Kim Kardashian Steps Out In $2,400 Tracksuit After Khloe & Tristan’s Baby News Is Revealed

Image Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian always manages to make anything look cool and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in NYC on July 13. The 41-year-old rocked a navy blue Balenciaga tracksuit that cost a whopping $2,400 and she accessorized with oversized sunglasses and sneakers. Earlier that same day, news broke that her sister Khloe, and Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together via surrogate.

Kim wore the oversized Nylon Tracksuit Jacket which costs $1,750 and she styled it with a matching pair of track pants costing $1,150. Kim had the jacket zipped up to her chin and the jacket had black and white details along the chest. The pants were super baggy and she topped her look off with chunky black sneakers, a furry black purse, and massive oversized black sunglasses.

Kim rocked a few fabulous outfits while in NYC and the day before, she wore a skintight gray cropped Yeezy Season 6 Racerback Tank Top with a pair of high-waisted, super baggy The Attico Flap Pocket Details Acid Wash Cargo Jeans. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe gray heeled booties and a middle-parted bun.

The day before that, Kim wore another tracksuit, but this time in short form. She wore a pair of high-waisted blue Balenciaga 3B Sports Icon Track Shorts with a tiny black scoop-neck sports bra and a matching, oversized blue Balenciaga 3B Sports Icon Tracksuit Shirt on top. She topped her look off with a pair of black Maison Margiela Flip Flops and Balenciaga Bb157S 003 Sunglasses.

Kim seemed to keep it cool while out in NYC in her tracksuit, considering it was announced that Khloe and Tristan were expecting another baby. The couple’s baby was conceived via surrogate back in November, which was one month before Khloe found out that Tristan was fathering another child with another woman.