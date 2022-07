1. Alabama (12-0) What more needs to be said about the Crimson Tide? Alabama is returning the majority of its talent from the 2021 season, and with an elite quarterback in Bryce Young at the helm, the Tide should roll through their opponents this season. The other teams in the SEC West are hoping to dethrone the storied program this season, but it's likely that Bama's winning ways will continue.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO