Meghan Markle Is On A Path To Unparalleled Stardom Because She’s Been Scoring Deals Left And Right

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Meghan Markle is reportedly on a path to unparalleled stardom after scoring deals left and right since quitting The Firm.

Meghan MarkleReuters

In the documentary Harry & Meghan vs The Monarch, royal author Dylan Howard claimed that the Duchess of Sussex may have just created her own type of celebrity.

After all, she joined the royal family for a short period of time and boosted her marketability after marrying Prince Harry. So, even after she quit The Firm in 2020, several companies still want to work with her.

Kate Parrish
2d ago

If she ever does luck out and find success, legitimately I mean, poor Harry will be out on his ear. Like his family has been tossed out. And her family. And her 1st husband……..

guest
2d ago

Boosted her marketability since marrying Prince Harry? She was absolutely nothing before him. Zero marketability. An obscure cable tv actress and game show briefcase opener. 🤦🏻‍♀️

Sondra Johnson
2d ago

This article's writer is pretty off the track. Markle won't last. First, she has little talent, and secondly, she's losing appeal to the public. It's only her notoriety that is her current selling point.

