Meghan Markle Is On A Path To Unparalleled Stardom Because She’s Been Scoring Deals Left And Right

Meghan Markle is reportedly on a path to unparalleled stardom after scoring deals left and right since quitting The Firm.

Meghan Markle Reuters

In the documentary Harry & Meghan vs The Monarch, royal author Dylan Howard claimed that the Duchess of Sussex may have just created her own type of celebrity.

After all, she joined the royal family for a short period of time and boosted her marketability after marrying Prince Harry. So, even after she quit The Firm in 2020, several companies still want to work with her.