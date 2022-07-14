Photos: The Super Moon over New England
The Buck Moon rises over Graves Light in the Boston Harbor islands as seen from Revere beach.
Graves Light in Boston Harbor
Revere Beach
People sit on a beach wall as a Super Moon rises over the ocean at Revere Beach.
Revere Beach
People take photos of the Super Moon as it rises over the ocean at Revere Beach.
Mount Washington
The Super Moon rises over the summit of Mount Washington.
Sherborn
The clouds parted for a view of the full moon in Sherborn.
Boston
The Super Moon over Boston.
