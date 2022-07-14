ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Photos: The Super Moon over New England

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7tW6_0gfU9kga00
Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Buck Moon rises over Graves Light in the Boston Harbor islands as seen from Revere beach.

Graves Light in Boston Harbor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F706c_0gfU9kga00
Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Buck Moon over Graves Light in the Boston Harbor islands as seen from Revere beach.

Revere Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHacd_0gfU9kga00
Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People sit on a beach wall as a Super Moon rises over the ocean at Revere Beach.

Revere Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Tqju_0gfU9kga00
Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People take photos of the Super Moon as it rises over the ocean at Revere Beach.

Mount Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1tSE_0gfU9kga00
Mount Washington Observatory

The Super Moon rises over the summit of Mount Washington.

Sherborn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3r52_0gfU9kga00
Martha Wells

The clouds parted for a view of the full moon in Sherborn.

Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cs2ce_0gfU9kga00
CBS Boston

The Super Moon over Boston.

